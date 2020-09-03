English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 18:14

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

පිළිකා නැසීමට මී මැසි විෂ
03 September 2020
මහරගම නාවින්නේ අනතුරකින් පුද්ගලයන් දෙදෙනෙක් ජීවිතක්ෂයට (වීඩියෝ)
03 September 2020
ගිනිගැනීමට ලක්වන නෞකාවේ කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයෙකු බේරා ගැනේ (වීඩියෝ)
03 September 2020
මෙරටින් තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
02 September 2020
20 වන ආණ්ඩුක්‍රම ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධනයට කැබිනට් අනුමැතිය (වීඩියෝ)
02 September 2020
ජපානයේ මීළඟ අගමැති අපේක්ෂකයා
02 September 2020
ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානය සහ තලෙයිබාන්වරුන් අතර සිරකරුවන් හුවමාරුවක්
02 September 2020
ආපදාවට ලක්වූ ජපාන නෞකාවේ ඉන්ධන ඉවත් කිරීමට ගිය දෙදෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
01 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ දින 7ක ශෝක කාලයක්
01 September 2020
