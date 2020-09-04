English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

බීමතින් අශෝබන ලෙස හැසිරුණු පොලිසියේ දෙදෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 12:44

බීමතින් අශෝබන ලෙස සහ කළහකාරී ලෙස හැසිරුණු මත්තෙගොඩ පොලිස් ස්ථානයේ කොස්තාපල්වරුන් දෙදෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

