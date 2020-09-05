English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

දෙමළ භාෂාව ලොව පළමු භාෂාව බව විග්නේෂ්වරන් යළි කියයි (වීඩියෝ)

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 13:40

%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%85+%E0%B6%B7%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%82%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%9C%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%85%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%B7%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%82%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%80+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%9A%E0%B7%82%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%85%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


දෙමළ භාෂාව ලොව පළමු භාෂාව බවට තමා යළිත් වරක් ප්‍රකාශකරන බව පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රී සී.වී. විග්නේෂ්වරන් මහතා පවසනවා.

ඔහු මේ බව සදහන් කළේ ඊයේ කිළිනොච්චියේ පැවති දෙමළ මහජන ජාතික සන්ධානයේ පළමු මහජන රැස්වීම අමතමින්.

Trending News

බිත්තරයක මිල රුපියල් දෙකකින් අඩු වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 September 2020
බිත්තරයක මිල රුපියල් දෙකකින් අඩු වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 3121 දක්වා ඉහළට
05 September 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 3121 දක්වා ඉහළට
මුහුද රළු වෙයි - ධීවර කටයුතුවලින් වළකින්නැයි අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක් (වීඩියෝ)
06 September 2020
මුහුද රළු වෙයි - ධීවර කටයුතුවලින් වළකින්නැයි අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක් (වීඩියෝ)
ඉන්දියාව යළිත් කොරෝනා වෛරස ව්‍යාප්තියෙන් වාර්තාවක් තබයි
06 September 2020
ඉන්දියාව යළිත් කොරෝනා වෛරස ව්‍යාප්තියෙන් වාර්තාවක් තබයි
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3118ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
05 September 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3118ක් දක්වා ඉහළට

International News

ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ මැතිවරණ ප්‍රවර්ධනයට එක්වූ බෝට්ටු රැසක් දියේ ගිලේ
06 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ මැතිවරණ ප්‍රවර්ධනයට එක්වූ බෝට්ටු රැසක් දියේ ගිලේ
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු කොවිඩ් 19 කේන්ද්‍රයේ නිරෝධායන සීමා දීර්ඝ කරයි
06 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු කොවිඩ් 19 කේන්ද්‍රයේ නිරෝධායන සීමා දීර්ඝ කරයි
පැසිෆික් සාගරයේ භූ කම්පනයක්
06 September 2020
පැසිෆික් සාගරයේ භූ කම්පනයක්
උතුරු කොරියාව මිසයිල අත්හදාබැලීමකට සැරසේ
06 September 2020
උතුරු කොරියාව මිසයිල අත්හදාබැලීමකට සැරසේ
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.