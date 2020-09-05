English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 18:07

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

බිත්තරයක මිල රුපියල් දෙකකින් අඩු වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 September 2020
මුහුද රළු වෙයි - ධීවර කටයුතුවලින් වළකින්නැයි අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක් (වීඩියෝ)
06 September 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 3121 දක්වා ඉහළට
05 September 2020
නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ ගින්න මුළුමනින්ම නිවා දමා අවසන් - නාවික හමුදාපති (වීඩියෝ)
06 September 2020
කන්දකාඩු පොකුරේ තවත් ඉතිරිව ඇත්තේ රෝගීන් 14 ක් පමණයි - විදේශයන්හි රැඳී සිටි තවත් 85 දෙනෙක් දිවයිනට (වීඩියෝ)
06 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ මැතිවරණ ප්‍රවර්ධනයට එක්වූ බෝට්ටු රැසක් දියේ ගිලේ
06 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු කොවිඩ් 19 කේන්ද්‍රයේ නිරෝධායන සීමා දීර්ඝ කරයි
06 September 2020
පැසිෆික් සාගරයේ භූ කම්පනයක්
06 September 2020
උතුරු කොරියාව මිසයිල අත්හදාබැලීමකට සැරසේ
06 September 2020
