මෙරට කොවිඩ් ආසාදිතයින් ගණන තවත් ඉහළට

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 21:25

මෙරට කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 3122ක් දක්වා ඉහළ ගොස් ඇති බව සෞඛ්‍ය අංශ දැනුම් දෙනවා.

ඒ, තවත් එක් ආසාදිතයෙක් හඳුනා ගැනීමත් සමඟයි.

