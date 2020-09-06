English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පිල්ලෙයාන් පාස්කු කොමිසමේ පොලිස් ඒකකයට පැමිණෙයි

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 9:36

ප්‍රකාශයක් ලබාගැනීමට පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රී මන්ත්‍රී සිවනේෂතුරෙයි චන්ද්‍රකාන්ත හෙවත් (පිල්ලෙයාන්) පාස්කු ඉරිදා ප්‍රහාරය සම්බන්ධයෙන් සොයාබැලෙන ජනාධිපති කොමිසමේ පොලිස් ඒකකයට පැමිණ තිබෙනවා.

06 September 2020
07 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
