වැඩබලන පොලිස්පති - දේශපාලන පළිගැනීම් කොමිසමට
Monday, 07 September 2020 - 9:57
වැඩබලන පොලිස්පති සී. ඩී. වික්රමරත්න මහතා දේශපාලන පළිගැනීම් පිළිබඳ ජනාධිපති කොමිසමට පැමිණ තිබෙනවා.
ඒ ප්රකාශයක් ලබාදීම සඳහායි.
