English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

රට ආරක්ෂා කිරීමට අවශ්‍ය ඕනෑම පියවරක් ගන්න රජය සූදානම් (වීඩියෝ)

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 15:33

%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%86%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%82%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%85%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%95%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%91%E0%B6%B8+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%A2%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%96%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


රට ආරක්ෂා කිරීමට අවශ්‍ය ඕනෑම පියවරක් ගැනීමට වත්මන් රජය නොපැකිලිව කටයුතු කරන බව අධිකරණ අමාත්‍ය ජනාධිපති නීතිඥ අලි සබ්රි මහතා පවසනවා.

කළුතර ප්‍රදේශයේ පැවැති වැඩසටහනකට එක්වෙමින් ඔහු මේ බව සඳහන් කළා.  


Trending News

රන් මිලේ සුළු ඉහළ යාමක්
07 September 2020
රන් මිලේ සුළු ඉහළ යාමක්
වැසි තවදුරටත් - සුළඟේ වේගයත් ඉහළට (වීඩියෝ)
06 September 2020
වැසි තවදුරටත් - සුළඟේ වේගයත් ඉහළට (වීඩියෝ)
නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ ගින්න මුළුමනින්ම නිවා දමා අවසන් - නාවික හමුදාපති (වීඩියෝ)
06 September 2020
නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ ගින්න මුළුමනින්ම නිවා දමා අවසන් - නාවික හමුදාපති (වීඩියෝ)
නුවරඑළියේ නිරෝධායන මධ්‍යස්ථානයක සිටි පුද්ගලයෙකු මියයයි
07 September 2020
නුවරඑළියේ නිරෝධායන මධ්‍යස්ථානයක සිටි පුද්ගලයෙකු මියයයි
නවගමුවේ තාප්පයක් කඩාවැටී දියණිය මරුට - මව සහ සහෝදරයාට තුවාල (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
නවගමුවේ තාප්පයක් කඩාවැටී දියණිය මරුට - මව සහ සහෝදරයාට තුවාල (වීඩියෝ)

International News

සුඩානයේ ෂරියා නීතිය ඉවතට
07 September 2020
සුඩානයේ ෂරියා නීතිය ඉවතට
මධ්‍යම එංගලන්තයේ පිහි ඇනුමකින් අයෙක් මරුට - 7කට තුවාල
06 September 2020
මධ්‍යම එංගලන්තයේ පිහි ඇනුමකින් අයෙක් මරුට - 7කට තුවාල
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ මැතිවරණ ප්‍රවර්ධනයට එක්වූ බෝට්ටු රැසක් දියේ ගිලේ
06 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ මැතිවරණ ප්‍රවර්ධනයට එක්වූ බෝට්ටු රැසක් දියේ ගිලේ
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු කොවිඩ් 19 කේන්ද්‍රයේ නිරෝධායන සීමා දීර්ඝ කරයි
06 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු කොවිඩ් 19 කේන්ද්‍රයේ නිරෝධායන සීමා දීර්ඝ කරයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.