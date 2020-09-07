English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ශානි අබේසේකරට එරෙහි නඩුවේ සිවුවැනි සැකකරු අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් වෙයි

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 16:11

ව්‍යාජ සාක්ෂි සැකසීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් ශානි අබේසේකරට එරෙහි නඩුවේදී පොලිසියට අවශ්‍ය වූ 4 වන සැකකරු වන හිටපු පොලිස් නිලධාරියෙකු, අද ගම්පහ මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් වී තිබෙනවා.



