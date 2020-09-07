English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Monday, 07 September 2020 - 18:17

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

රන් මිලේ සුළු ඉහළ යාමක්
07 September 2020
නුවරඑළියේ නිරෝධායන මධ්‍යස්ථානයක සිටි පුද්ගලයෙකු මියයයි (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
රන් බදු ඉවතට
07 September 2020
නවගමුවේ තාප්පයක් කඩාවැටී දියණිය මරුට - මව සහ සහෝදරයාට තුවාල (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
ප්‍රේමලාල් ජයසේකරට පාර්ලිමේන්තු යන්න අවසර (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
සුඩානයේ ෂරියා නීතිය ඉවතට
07 September 2020
මධ්‍යම එංගලන්තයේ පිහි ඇනුමකින් අයෙක් මරුට - 7කට තුවාල
06 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ මැතිවරණ ප්‍රවර්ධනයට එක්වූ බෝට්ටු රැසක් දියේ ගිලේ
06 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු කොවිඩ් 19 කේන්ද්‍රයේ නිරෝධායන සීමා දීර්ඝ කරයි
06 September 2020
