English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

කහ කිලෝග්‍රෑම් 1,379ක් සමඟ පුද්ගලයෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 9:48

%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%84+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%91%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A+1%2C379%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%9F+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7
නීති විරෝධිව මෙරටට රැගෙන ආ කහ කිලෝග්‍රෑම් 1,379ක්,ලොරි රථයකින් ප්‍රවාහනය කළ පුද්ගලයෙක් ප්‍රදේශයේදී පොලීසිය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.


Trending News

රන් බදු ඉවතට (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
රන් බදු ඉවතට (වීඩියෝ)
නුවරඑළියේ නිරෝධායන මධ්‍යස්ථානයක සිටි පුද්ගලයෙකු මියයයි (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
නුවරඑළියේ නිරෝධායන මධ්‍යස්ථානයක සිටි පුද්ගලයෙකු මියයයි (වීඩියෝ)
ප්‍රේමලාල් ජයසේකරට පාර්ලිමේන්තු යන්න අවසර (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
ප්‍රේමලාල් ජයසේකරට පාර්ලිමේන්තු යන්න අවසර (වීඩියෝ)
පළාත් කිහිපයකට හෙට වැසි (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
පළාත් කිහිපයකට හෙට වැසි (වීඩියෝ)
වැලිගම - කප්පරතොටින් මුහුදු ගිය බහුදින ධීවර යාත්‍රාවක් ගැඹුරු මුහුදේ දී අනතුරකට ලක්වෙයි
07 September 2020
වැලිගම - කප්පරතොටින් මුහුදු ගිය බහුදින ධීවර යාත්‍රාවක් ගැඹුරු මුහුදේ දී අනතුරකට ලක්වෙයි

International News

ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
08 September 2020
ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
ඇලෙක්සි නවාල්නි කෝමාවෙන් අවදි වේ
08 September 2020
ඇලෙක්සි නවාල්නි කෝමාවෙන් අවදි වේ
සුඩානයේ ෂරියා නීතිය ඉවතට
07 September 2020
සුඩානයේ ෂරියා නීතිය ඉවතට
මධ්‍යම එංගලන්තයේ පිහි ඇනුමකින් අයෙක් මරුට - 7කට තුවාල
06 September 2020
මධ්‍යම එංගලන්තයේ පිහි ඇනුමකින් අයෙක් මරුට - 7කට තුවාල
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.