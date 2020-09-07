English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ප්‍රේමලාල් ජයසේකර පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරයෙකු ලෙස දිවුරුම් දෙයි

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 13:12

%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9A%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%9A%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%BB+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%9A%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%99%E0%B7%83+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරයෙකු ලෙස ප්‍රේමලාල් ජයසේකර මීට සුළු මොහොතකට පෙර කතානායකවරයා ඉදිරියේ දිවුරුම් දුන්නා.



Trending News

රන් බදු ඉවතට (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
රන් බදු ඉවතට (වීඩියෝ)
පළාත් කිහිපයකට හෙට වැසි (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
පළාත් කිහිපයකට හෙට වැසි (වීඩියෝ)
යළි ඇවිලුණු තෙල් නැවේ ගින්න නිවන්න තවදුරටත් මෙහෙයුම් - විශේෂඥ කමිටුවත් යාත්‍රාවල සිට නිරීක්ෂණ කටයුතුවල
08 September 2020
යළි ඇවිලුණු තෙල් නැවේ ගින්න නිවන්න තවදුරටත් මෙහෙයුම් - විශේෂඥ කමිටුවත් යාත්‍රාවල සිට නිරීක්ෂණ කටයුතුවල
පළාත් කිහිපයකට අද විටින් විට වැසි
08 September 2020
පළාත් කිහිපයකට අද විටින් විට වැසි
උණුසුම සහ සුළං නිසා තෙල් නැව යළි ගිනි ගනී (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
උණුසුම සහ සුළං නිසා තෙල් නැව යළි ගිනි ගනී (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ඉන්දියාවෙන් වාර්තාගත කොරෝනා මරණ සංඛ්‍යාවක්
08 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවෙන් වාර්තාගත කොරෝනා මරණ සංඛ්‍යාවක්
ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
08 September 2020
ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
ඇලෙක්සි නවාල්නි කෝමාවෙන් අවදි වේ
08 September 2020
ඇලෙක්සි නවාල්නි කෝමාවෙන් අවදි වේ
සුඩානයේ ෂරියා නීතිය ඉවතට
07 September 2020
සුඩානයේ ෂරියා නීතිය ඉවතට
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.