English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාව යළි ගිනිගන්නා තවත් දර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 13:19

%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%9E%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%85%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%B1+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


මුහුද මැද යළිත් ගිනිගන්නා නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ තවත් දර්ශන අප වෙත ලැබී තිබෙනවා.
 
ඉහතින් දැක්වෙන්නේ එම දර්ශනයි.



Trending News

රන් බදු ඉවතට (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
රන් බදු ඉවතට (වීඩියෝ)
නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාව යළි ගිනිගන්නා තවත් දර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
08 September 2020
නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාව යළි ගිනිගන්නා තවත් දර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
යළි ඇවිලුණු තෙල් නැවේ ගින්න නිවන්න තවදුරටත් මෙහෙයුම් - විශේෂඥ කමිටුවත් යාත්‍රාවල සිට නිරීක්ෂණ කටයුතුවල
08 September 2020
යළි ඇවිලුණු තෙල් නැවේ ගින්න නිවන්න තවදුරටත් මෙහෙයුම් - විශේෂඥ කමිටුවත් යාත්‍රාවල සිට නිරීක්ෂණ කටයුතුවල
පළාත් කිහිපයකට අද විටින් විට වැසි
08 September 2020
පළාත් කිහිපයකට අද විටින් විට වැසි
උණුසුම සහ සුළං නිසා තෙල් නැව යළි ගිනි ගනී (වීඩියෝ)
07 September 2020
උණුසුම සහ සුළං නිසා තෙල් නැව යළි ගිනි ගනී (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ඉන්දු - චීන දේශසීමාවේ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
08 September 2020
ඉන්දු - චීන දේශසීමාවේ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
ගිලන් රථ රියදුරෙකු කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිත තරුණියක් අපයෝජනයට ලක්කරයි
08 September 2020
ගිලන් රථ රියදුරෙකු කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිත තරුණියක් අපයෝජනයට ලක්කරයි
ඉන්දියාවෙන් වාර්තාගත කොරෝනා මරණ සංඛ්‍යාවක්
08 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවෙන් වාර්තාගත කොරෝනා මරණ සංඛ්‍යාවක්
ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
08 September 2020
ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.