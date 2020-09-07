English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

රාජිත,මලික් ,අනුරට සහ FCID හිටපු ලොක්කාට සිතාසි

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 14:15

රාජිත සේනාරත්න, මලික් සමරවික්‍රම,අනුර කුමාර දිසානායක සහ FCID හිටපු අධ්‍යක්ෂක රවී විද්‍යාලංකාරට ලබන 21 වන දා දේශපාලන පළිගැනීම් ගැන සොයන කොමිසමට පැමිණෙන්නැයි සිතාසි නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

