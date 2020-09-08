English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

මුහුදුබඩ මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනයට බධා

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 6:55

%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%B6%E0%B6%A9+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%8F
මුහුදුබඩ දුම්රිය මාර්ගයේ, රත්මලාන දුම්රිය ස්ථානය අසල දුම්රිය මාර්ගයට ගසක් කඩා වැටීම හේතුවෙන් එම මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනයට බධා එල්ලවී ඇති බව දුම්රිය දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව දැනුම් දෙනවා.





Trending News

නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාව යළි ගිනිගන්නා තවත් දර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
08 September 2020
නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාව යළි ගිනිගන්නා තවත් දර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
රුපියල් 350 ට සහන එළවළු මල්ලක්
08 September 2020
රුපියල් 350 ට සහන එළවළු මල්ලක්
ගිලන් රථ රියදුරෙකු කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිත තරුණියක් අපයෝජනයට ලක්කරයි
08 September 2020
ගිලන් රථ රියදුරෙකු කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිත තරුණියක් අපයෝජනයට ලක්කරයි
යළි ඇවිලුණු තෙල් නැවේ ගින්න නිවන්න තවදුරටත් මෙහෙයුම් - විශේෂඥ කමිටුවත් යාත්‍රාවල සිට නිරීක්ෂණ කටයුතුවල
08 September 2020
යළි ඇවිලුණු තෙල් නැවේ ගින්න නිවන්න තවදුරටත් මෙහෙයුම් - විශේෂඥ කමිටුවත් යාත්‍රාවල සිට නිරීක්ෂණ කටයුතුවල
ගව ඝාතනය තහනම් කිරීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් රජයේ අවධානය
08 September 2020
ගව ඝාතනය තහනම් කිරීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් රජයේ අවධානය

International News

ඉන්දු - චීන දේශසීමාවේ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
08 September 2020
ඉන්දු - චීන දේශසීමාවේ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
ගිලන් රථ රියදුරෙකු කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිත තරුණියක් අපයෝජනයට ලක්කරයි
08 September 2020
ගිලන් රථ රියදුරෙකු කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිත තරුණියක් අපයෝජනයට ලක්කරයි
ඉන්දියාවෙන් වාර්තාගත කොරෝනා මරණ සංඛ්‍යාවක්
08 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවෙන් වාර්තාගත කොරෝනා මරණ සංඛ්‍යාවක්
ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
08 September 2020
ඉන්දියාව, හයිපර්සොනික් මිසයිල අත්හදා බලයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.