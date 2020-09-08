,
මුහුදුබඩ මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනයට බධා
Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 6:55
මුහුදුබඩ දුම්රිය මාර්ගයේ, රත්මලාන දුම්රිය ස්ථානය අසල දුම්රිය මාර්ගයට ගසක් කඩා වැටීම හේතුවෙන් එම මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනයට බධා එල්ලවී ඇති බව දුම්රිය දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව දැනුම් දෙනවා.
