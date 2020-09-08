English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

අටලුගම සිද්ධියට කාන්තාවන් 3ක් ඇතුළු 4ක් අත්අඩංගුවට

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 15:24

බණ්ඩාරගම අටලුගම ප්‍රදේශයේ ගංජා වැටලීමකට ගිය පොලිස් නිළධාරීන්ට පහරදීමේ සිද්ධියට කාන්තාවන් තිදෙනෙකු ඇතුළු සිව්දෙනෙක් පොලිසිය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

