Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 19:05

වනාන්තර ගිනි තැබීම හෝ නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස එළි පෙහෙළි කිරීම, දඩයම් කිරීම සහ උගුල් තැබීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් පැමිණිලි කිරීම සඳහා පැය 24 පුරා ක්‍රියාත්මක වන 1992 නව දුරකථන අංකය වනජීවී අමාත්‍යාංශය හඳුන්වාදී තිබෙනවා.

