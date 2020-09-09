English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

තෙල් නෞකාව අවට මුහුදෙන් ලබා ගත් ජල සාම්පල් රස පරීක්ෂකට

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 15:28

ගිනි ගැනීමට ලක්වූ එම්.ටී. නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ්  නෞකාව අවට මුහුදෙන් ලබා ගත් ජල සාම්පල් අද පස්වරුවේ රජයේ රස පරීක්ෂකවරයා වෙත ලබාදී තිබෙනවා.

ඒ සමුද්‍රිය පරිසර ආරක්ෂණ අධිකාරිය විසින්. 

