English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ නවතම ඡායාරූප මාධ්‍යට (ඡායාරූප)

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 16:28

%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%9E%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%B8+%E0%B6%A1%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%96%E0%B6%B4+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%A7+%28%E0%B6%A1%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%96%E0%B6%B4%29
ගිනි ගැනීමට ලක්වූ එම්.ටී. නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ නවතම ඡායාරූප පෙළක් ශ්‍රී ලංකා ගුවන් හමුදාව විසින් මාධ්‍යට නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

එම ඡායාරූප පහතින්.






Trending News

ධනංජයගේ සොහොයුරා පියාගේ ඝාතකයන්ට පහරදෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
10 September 2020
ධනංජයගේ සොහොයුරා පියාගේ ඝාතකයන්ට පහරදෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට තවදුරටත් වැසි
09 September 2020
ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට තවදුරටත් වැසි
තලවතුගොඩ නිවසක් තුල තිබී පුවත්පත් මාධ්‍යවේදියෙකුගේ මළ සිරුරක් හමුවෙයි
10 September 2020
තලවතුගොඩ නිවසක් තුල තිබී පුවත්පත් මාධ්‍යවේදියෙකුගේ මළ සිරුරක් හමුවෙයි
කුඩා සුනඛයෙකුට පහරදුන් සැකකරු අත්අඩංගුවට
09 September 2020
කුඩා සුනඛයෙකුට පහරදුන් සැකකරු අත්අඩංගුවට
ඥානසාර හිමිගේ සාක්ෂි පටිගත කළ මවුලවිවරයාට එරෙහිව නීතිමය පියවර (වීඩියෝ)
10 September 2020
ඥානසාර හිමිගේ සාක්ෂි පටිගත කළ මවුලවිවරයාට එරෙහිව නීතිමය පියවර (වීඩියෝ)

International News

චීන ජාතිකයින් දහසකට ඇමරිකාවෙන් තහනමක්
10 September 2020
චීන ජාතිකයින් දහසකට ඇමරිකාවෙන් තහනමක්
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව් ගිනිවලින් අක්කර හාරලක්ෂ 60,000ක් විනාශයි
10 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව් ගිනිවලින් අක්කර හාරලක්ෂ 60,000ක් විනාශයි
ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථාන උප ජනාධිපති ඉලක්ක කරගෙන බෝම්බ ප්‍රහාරයකින් 10 ක් මරුට
09 September 2020
ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථාන උප ජනාධිපති ඉලක්ක කරගෙන බෝම්බ ප්‍රහාරයකින් 10 ක් මරුට
ඉන්දු - චීන දේශසීමාවේ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
08 September 2020
ඉන්දු - චීන දේශසීමාවේ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.