පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට (වීඩියෝ)

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 18:23

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

ධනංජයගේ සොහොයුරා පියාගේ ඝාතකයන්ට පහරදෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
10 September 2020
දැවැන්ත පිපිරීමෙන් මාසයකට පසු ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් අගනුවර වරායේ ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
10 September 2020
පාසල් ක්‍රීඩා යලි ආරම්භ කිරීමේ සූදානමක්
10 September 2020
තලවතුගොඩ නිවසක් තුල තිබී පුවත්පත් මාධ්‍යවේදියෙකුගේ මළ සිරුරක් හමුවෙයි
10 September 2020
ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට තවදුරටත් වැසි
09 September 2020
චීන ජාතිකයින් දහසකට ඇමරිකාවෙන් තහනමක්
10 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව් ගිනිවලින් අක්කර හාරලක්ෂ 60,000ක් විනාශයි
10 September 2020
ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථාන උප ජනාධිපති ඉලක්ක කරගෙන බෝම්බ ප්‍රහාරයකින් 10 ක් මරුට
09 September 2020
ඉන්දු - චීන දේශසීමාවේ වෙඩි තැබීමක්
08 September 2020
