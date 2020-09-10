English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

විස්ස හදිසියේ ගෙන ඒමේ අවශ්‍යතාවයක් නැහැ - කරූ (වීඩියෝ)

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 20:25

20 වන ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධනය කඩිනමින් ගෙන ඒමේ අවශ්‍යතාවක් නොමැති බව හිටපු කථානායක කරූ ජයසුරිය පවසනවා.

ඔහු මේ බව කියා සිටියේ කොළඹ අද පැවැති මාධ්‍ය හමුවකට එක්වෙමින්.

