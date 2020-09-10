English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ආහාර වර්ජනයේ නිරත කංජිපානි ඉම්රාන් බූස්ස නාවික හමුදා රෝහලට

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 15:34

බූස්ස බන්ධනාගාරයේ ආහාර වර්ජනයේ නිරතවන මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය ජාවාරම්කරුවෙකු වන කංජිපානි ඉම්රාන් බූස්ස නාවික හමුදා රෝහලට මාරුකර යවා තිබෙනවා.

