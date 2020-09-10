,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට
Friday, 11 September 2020 - 18:10
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට
මෙම ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.
Trending News
ජාතික පාසල් සංඛ්යාව දහස දක්වා වැඩි කිරීමට රජයේ අවධානය
10 September 2020
විදුහල්පතිගේ පහරදීමෙන් කළුතර පාසල් සිසුවෙකු රෝහලේ
11 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් 45 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
11 September 2020
CPL ජය ටි්රන්බාගෝ නයිට් රයිඩර්ස්ට (වීඩියෝ)
11 September 2020
මහවැලි ගඟට වැටුණු තරුණියගේ සිරුර සොයා ගනී - දිවි නසා ගන්නට ඇතැයි සැකයක් (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)
11 September 2020
International News
ඉරාකයේ සිටින ඇමරිකානු හමුදා 3000 දක්වා අඩු කෙරේ
11 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ වෙරළාසන්න ප්රාන්තවල ලැව්ගිනි - පන්ලක්ෂයක් ආරක්ෂිත ස්ථානවලට
11 September 2020
චීන ජාතිකයින් දහසකට ඇමරිකාවෙන් තහනමක්
10 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව් ගිනිවලින් අක්කර හාරලක්ෂ 60,000ක් විනාශයි
10 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.