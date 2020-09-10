English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 18:10

%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%87%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B6%91%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%98%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%BA+-+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AF+6.55%E0%B6%A7
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.


Trending News

ජාතික පාසල් සංඛ්‍යාව දහස දක්වා වැඩි කිරීමට රජයේ අවධානය
10 September 2020
ජාතික පාසල් සංඛ්‍යාව දහස දක්වා වැඩි කිරීමට රජයේ අවධානය
විදුහල්පතිගේ පහරදීමෙන් කළුතර පාසල් සිසුවෙකු රෝහලේ
11 September 2020
විදුහල්පතිගේ පහරදීමෙන් කළුතර පාසල් සිසුවෙකු රෝහලේ
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් 45 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
11 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා වෛරස් ආසාදිතයන් 45 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
CPL ජය ටි‍්‍රන්බාගෝ නයිට් රයිඩර්ස්ට (වීඩියෝ)
11 September 2020
CPL ජය ටි‍්‍රන්බාගෝ නයිට් රයිඩර්ස්ට (වීඩියෝ)
මහවැලි ගඟට වැටුණු තරුණියගේ සිරුර සොයා ගනී - දිවි නසා ගන්නට ඇතැයි සැකයක් (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)
11 September 2020
මහවැලි ගඟට වැටුණු තරුණියගේ සිරුර සොයා ගනී - දිවි නසා ගන්නට ඇතැයි සැකයක් (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)

International News

ඉරාකයේ සිටින ඇමරිකානු හමුදා 3000 දක්වා අඩු කෙරේ
11 September 2020
ඉරාකයේ සිටින ඇමරිකානු හමුදා 3000 දක්වා අඩු කෙරේ
ඇමරිකාවේ වෙරළාසන්න ප්‍රාන්තවල ලැව්ගිනි - පන්ලක්ෂයක් ආරක්ෂිත ස්ථානවලට
11 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ වෙරළාසන්න ප්‍රාන්තවල ලැව්ගිනි - පන්ලක්ෂයක් ආරක්ෂිත ස්ථානවලට
චීන ජාතිකයින් දහසකට ඇමරිකාවෙන් තහනමක්
10 September 2020
චීන ජාතිකයින් දහසකට ඇමරිකාවෙන් තහනමක්
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව් ගිනිවලින් අක්කර හාරලක්ෂ 60,000ක් විනාශයි
10 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව් ගිනිවලින් අක්කර හාරලක්ෂ 60,000ක් විනාශයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.