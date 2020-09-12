English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ගිනිගත් ඉන්ධන නෞකාවේ කපිතාන්ගෙන් ප්‍රකාශ ගන්න CID නිලධාරීන් ගාල්ලට

Saturday, 12 September 2020 - 18:08

ගිනි ගැනීමට ලක්වූ MT නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ කපිතාන්වරයාගෙන් සහ නාවිකයන්ගෙන් ප්‍රකාශ ලබාගැනීම සඳහා අපරාධ පරීක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවේ නිලධාරීන් කණ්ඩායමක් ගාල්ල බලා පිටත්ව ගොස් තිබෙනවා.

