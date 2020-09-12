English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 11:32

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

Trending News

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3195ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
12 September 2020
ගිනිගත් නෞකාවෙන් මුහුදට දැවි තෙල් කාන්දු වූ සිදුර වසා දැමේ (වීඩියෝ)
12 September 2020
ඉදිරි පැය 36 තුළත් පළාත් කිහිපයකට වැසි
12 September 2020
මෙරට, කොවිඩ් 19 වෛරසයෙන් සුවය ලැබූ සංඛ්‍යාව 2983ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
12 September 2020
අද ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට වැසි
13 September 2020
International News

ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
13 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හතලිස් හත් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
13 September 2020
ඇමරිකාව සහ මාලදිවයින අතර ආරක්ෂක ගිවිසුමක්
13 September 2020
කොවිඩ් 19 ගෝලීය වසංගතයට ප්‍රතිචාර දැක්වීමට ජගත් සංවිධානය යෝජනාවක් සම්මත කරගනී
12 September 2020
