මත් උවදුර තුරන් කිරීමට ජනපති ඇතුළු රජය පැය 24 පුරා කැපවන බව අධිකරණ ඇමති කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 13:46
මත් උවදුර මෙරටින් තුරන් කිරීමට ජනාධිපතිවරයා ඇතුළු රජය පැය 24 පුරා කැපවන බවට අධිකරණ අමාත්ය ජනාධිපති නීතිඥ අලි සබ්රි මහතා පවසනවා.
ඔහු මේබව සඳහන් කළේ කොළඹ සහිරා විද්යාලයේ පැවති උත්සවයකට එක්වෙමින්.
