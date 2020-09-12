English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

වරප්‍රසාද සඳහා පක්ෂය පාවා දෙන මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් සමගි ජන බලවේගයේ නැහැ - විපක්ෂ නායක (වීඩියෝ)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 14:04

සමගි ජන බලවේගය තුළ වරප්‍රසාද සඳහා පක්ෂය පාවා දෙන මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් නොමැති බව එම පක්ෂයේ නායක විපක්ෂ නායක සජිත් ප්‍රේමදාස මහතා පවසනවා.

ඔහු මෙම අදහස් පළ කළේ මහජන හමුවක් අමතමින්.

