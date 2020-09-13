English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

වාසුගේ අපේක්ෂාව (වීඩියෝ)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 19:49

%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%9A%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%82%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


සියලු ජනතාවට පානීය ජලය ලබාදීම තම අපේක්ෂාව බව ජල සම්පාදන අමාත්‍ය වාසුදේව නානායක්කාර මහතා පවසනවා.

ඔහු මේ බව සදහන් කළේ රත්නපුර ප්‍රදේශයේ පැවති පිළිගැනීමේ උත්සවයකට එක්වෙමින්.


Trending News

අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ පාපැදියකින් ගමන් කළ පුද්ගලයා සොයා විමර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
13 September 2020
අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ පාපැදියකින් ගමන් කළ පුද්ගලයා සොයා විමර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3195ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
12 September 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3195ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
අද ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට වැසි
13 September 2020
අද ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට වැසි
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 15 දෙනෙක් හඳුනා ගැනේ
13 September 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 15 දෙනෙක් හඳුනා ගැනේ
මුහුද රළු වෙයි
13 September 2020
මුහුද රළු වෙයි

International News

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ විරෝධතා දැක්වූ 74ක් අල්ලයි
13 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ විරෝධතා දැක්වූ 74ක් අල්ලයි
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
13 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හතලිස් හත් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
13 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හතලිස් හත් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
ඇමරිකාව සහ මාලදිවයින අතර ආරක්ෂක ගිවිසුමක්
13 September 2020
ඇමරිකාව සහ මාලදිවයින අතර ආරක්ෂක ගිවිසුමක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.