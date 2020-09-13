English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

නව මහාධිකරණ විනිසුරුවන් 12 දෙනෙක්

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 12:20

%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%AB+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+12+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A
නව මහාධිකරණ විනිසුරුවරුන් දොළොස් දෙනෙකු අද ජනාධිපතිවරයා ඉදිරියේ දිවුරුම් දී තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ පාපැදියකින් ගමන් කළ පුද්ගලයා සොයා විමර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
13 September 2020
අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ පාපැදියකින් ගමන් කළ පුද්ගලයා සොයා විමර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
තේ වත්තක අනවසරයෙන් මැණික් ගැරීමට ගිය පුද්ගලයෙකු පස් කණ්ඩියකට යටවී මරුට (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)
13 September 2020
තේ වත්තක අනවසරයෙන් මැණික් ගැරීමට ගිය පුද්ගලයෙකු පස් කණ්ඩියකට යටවී මරුට (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 15 දෙනෙක් හඳුනා ගැනේ
13 September 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 15 දෙනෙක් හඳුනා ගැනේ
මං තීරු නීතිය අද සිට (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
මං තීරු නීතිය අද සිට (වීඩියෝ)
ත්‍රිරෝද රථ අනතුරකින් හත් දෙනෙකුට බරපතල තුවාල - පාසල් සිසුන් තිදෙනෙකුත් ඒ අතර (ඡායාරූප)
13 September 2020
ත්‍රිරෝද රථ අනතුරකින් හත් දෙනෙකුට බරපතල තුවාල - පාසල් සිසුන් තිදෙනෙකුත් ඒ අතර (ඡායාරූප)

International News

නේපාලයේ නායයෑමෙන් 12ක් මරුට
14 September 2020
නේපාලයේ නායයෑමෙන් 12ක් මරුට
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ විරෝධතා දැක්වූ 74ක් අල්ලයි
13 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ විරෝධතා දැක්වූ 74ක් අල්ලයි
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
13 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හතලිස් හත් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
13 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හතලිස් හත් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.