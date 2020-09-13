,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
නව මහාධිකරණ විනිසුරුවන් 12 දෙනෙක්
Monday, 14 September 2020 - 12:20
නව මහාධිකරණ විනිසුරුවරුන් දොළොස් දෙනෙකු අද ජනාධිපතිවරයා ඉදිරියේ දිවුරුම් දී තිබෙනවා.
Trending News
අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ පාපැදියකින් ගමන් කළ පුද්ගලයා සොයා විමර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
13 September 2020
තේ වත්තක අනවසරයෙන් මැණික් ගැරීමට ගිය පුද්ගලයෙකු පස් කණ්ඩියකට යටවී මරුට (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)
13 September 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 15 දෙනෙක් හඳුනා ගැනේ
13 September 2020
මං තීරු නීතිය අද සිට (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
ත්රිරෝද රථ අනතුරකින් හත් දෙනෙකුට බරපතල තුවාල - පාසල් සිසුන් තිදෙනෙකුත් ඒ අතර (ඡායාරූප)
13 September 2020
International News
නේපාලයේ නායයෑමෙන් 12ක් මරුට
14 September 2020
ඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ විරෝධතා දැක්වූ 74ක් අල්ලයි
13 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
13 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හතලිස් හත් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
13 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.