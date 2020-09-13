English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

20 වන ආණ්ඩුක්‍රමය ප්‍රජාතන්ත්‍රවාදයට එල්ල වූ මරු පහරක් - සජිත් (වීඩියෝ)

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 13:25

20+%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B6%86%E0%B6%AB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AF%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%91%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%BD+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%96+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%84%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+-+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


20 වන ආණ්ඩුක්‍රම ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධනය රටේ ප්‍රජාතන්ත්‍රවාදයට එල්ල වූ මරු පහරක් බව විපක්ෂ නායක සජිත් ප්‍රේමදාස මහතා පවසනවා.

ඊයේ පස්වරුවේ කොළඹ දී පැවැති හමුවකින් අනතුරුව මාධ්‍ය වෙත අදහස් දක්වමින් ඔහු මේ බව සඳහන් කළා.

Trending News

අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ පාපැදියකින් ගමන් කළ පුද්ගලයා සොයා විමර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
13 September 2020
අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ පාපැදියකින් ගමන් කළ පුද්ගලයා සොයා විමර්ශන (වීඩියෝ)
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 15 දෙනෙක් හඳුනා ගැනේ
13 September 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 15 දෙනෙක් හඳුනා ගැනේ
දුරකථන රැහැන් කපා සොරකම් කළ හයක් පොලිස් දැලේ පැටලෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
දුරකථන රැහැන් කපා සොරකම් කළ හයක් පොලිස් දැලේ පැටලෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
මං තීරු නීතිය අද සිට (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
මං තීරු නීතිය අද සිට (වීඩියෝ)
ත්‍රිරෝද රථ අනතුරකින් හත් දෙනෙකුට බරපතල තුවාල - පාසල් සිසුන් තිදෙනෙකුත් ඒ අතර (ඡායාරූප)
13 September 2020
ත්‍රිරෝද රථ අනතුරකින් හත් දෙනෙකුට බරපතල තුවාල - පාසල් සිසුන් තිදෙනෙකුත් ඒ අතර (ඡායාරූප)

International News

ග්‍රීන්ලන්තයේ අයිස් කුට්ටියක් කැඩී යයි
14 September 2020
ග්‍රීන්ලන්තයේ අයිස් කුට්ටියක් කැඩී යයි
නේපාලයේ නායයෑමෙන් 12ක් මරුට
14 September 2020
නේපාලයේ නායයෑමෙන් 12ක් මරුට
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ විරෝධතා දැක්වූ 74ක් අල්ලයි
13 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ විරෝධතා දැක්වූ 74ක් අල්ලයි
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
13 September 2020
ඇමරිකාවේ ලැව්ගිනි මරණ ඉහළට
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.