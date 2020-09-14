English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ හිමිකරුගේ නීතිඥයින්,නීතිපති හමුවෙයි (වීඩියෝ)

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 18:50

%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%9E%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%A5%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%2C%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B4%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%84%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29


එම්.ටී නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ හිමිකරුගේ නීතිඥයින්, නීතිපතිවරයා හමුවී ගැටළු සහ රජයේ හිමිකම් පිලිබඳ සාකච්ඡා කළ බව නීතිපති සම්බන්ධීකරණ ලේකම් රජයේ අධි නීතිඥ නිශාරා ජයරත්න පවසනවා.

Trending News

මෙරට 13 වන කොරෝනා මරණය වාර්තා වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
මෙරට 13 වන කොරෝනා මරණය වාර්තා වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
දුරකථන රැහැන් කපා සොරකම් කළ හයක් පොලිස් දැලේ පැටලෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
දුරකථන රැහැන් කපා සොරකම් කළ හයක් පොලිස් දැලේ පැටලෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
දුරදිග ගිය දෙනියායේ ඉඩම් ආරවුල (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
දුරදිග ගිය දෙනියායේ ඉඩම් ආරවුල (වීඩියෝ)
මං තීරු නීතිය අද සිට (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
මං තීරු නීතිය අද සිට (වීඩියෝ)
දිනක වැඩිම කොරෝනා ආසාදිත ඊයේ වාර්තාවූ බව ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානය කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
දිනක වැඩිම කොරෝනා ආසාදිත ඊයේ වාර්තාවූ බව ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානය කියයි (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ටික්-ටොක් , මයික්‍රොසොෆ්ට් වෙත විකිණීම නවතී
14 September 2020
ටික්-ටොක් , මයික්‍රොසොෆ්ට් වෙත විකිණීම නවතී
ඉන්දියාවේ පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් 17 දෙනෙකුට කොරෝනා
14 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් 17 දෙනෙකුට කොරෝනා
ජපාන පාලක පක්ෂයේ නායකත්වයට අමාත්‍ය මණ්ඩල ලේකම් යොෂිහිඬේ තේරී පත්වේ
14 September 2020
ජපාන පාලක පක්ෂයේ නායකත්වයට අමාත්‍ය මණ්ඩල ලේකම් යොෂිහිඬේ තේරී පත්වේ
ග්‍රීන්ලන්තයේ අයිස් කුට්ටියක් කැඩී යයි
14 September 2020
ග්‍රීන්ලන්තයේ අයිස් කුට්ටියක් කැඩී යයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.