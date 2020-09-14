English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ත්‍රිරෝද රථ සහ යතුරුපැදි හෙට සිට බස් මංතීරුවට

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 10:22

%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%AF+%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%AE+%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%84+%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7
රථවාහන මංතීරු නීතිය යටතේ හෙට(16) සිට ත්‍රිරෝද රථ සහ යතුරුපැදි ධාවන කළයුතු වන්නේ බස් රථ සඳහා වෙන් කර ඇති මංතීරුවේ පමණනක් බව පොලීසිය පවසනවා.

Trending News

මෙරට 13 වන කොරෝනා මරණය වාර්තා වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
මෙරට 13 වන කොරෝනා මරණය වාර්තා වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
දුරදිග ගිය දෙනියායේ ඉඩම් ආරවුල (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
දුරදිග ගිය දෙනියායේ ඉඩම් ආරවුල (වීඩියෝ)
මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාධිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 3253ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
14 September 2020
මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාධිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 3253ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
මිය ගිය කොරෝනා ආසාදිත පුද්ගලයාගේ අවසන් කටයුතු, හලාවත - මාදම්පේ ආදාහනාගාරයේදී (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
මිය ගිය කොරෝනා ආසාදිත පුද්ගලයාගේ අවසන් කටයුතු, හලාවත - මාදම්පේ ආදාහනාගාරයේදී (වීඩියෝ)
නව මහාධිකරණ විනිසුරුවරුන් 12 දෙනෙකු අද පත්වීම් ලබයි (වීඩියෝ)
14 September 2020
නව මහාධිකරණ විනිසුරුවරුන් 12 දෙනෙකු අද පත්වීම් ලබයි (වීඩියෝ)

International News

විද්‍යාවට වැරදී ඇති බව ජනපති ට්‍රම්ප් කියයි
15 September 2020
විද්‍යාවට වැරදී ඇති බව ජනපති ට්‍රම්ප් කියයි
ටික්-ටොක් , මයික්‍රොසොෆ්ට් වෙත විකිණීම නවතී
14 September 2020
ටික්-ටොක් , මයික්‍රොසොෆ්ට් වෙත විකිණීම නවතී
ඉන්දියාවේ පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් 17 දෙනෙකුට කොරෝනා
14 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් 17 දෙනෙකුට කොරෝනා
ජපාන පාලක පක්ෂයේ නායකත්වයට අමාත්‍ය මණ්ඩල ලේකම් යොෂිහිඬේ තේරී පත්වේ
14 September 2020
ජපාන පාලක පක්ෂයේ නායකත්වයට අමාත්‍ය මණ්ඩල ලේකම් යොෂිහිඬේ තේරී පත්වේ
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.