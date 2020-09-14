English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

20 වන සංශෝධනය අධ්‍යයනයට පත්කළ කමිටුවේ වාර්තාව අගමැතිට

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 14:47

යෝජිත 20 වන ආණ්ඩුක්‍රම ව්‍යවස්ථා සංශෝධනය සම්බන්ධයෙන් අධ්‍යයනය කිරීම සඳහා පත්කළ කමිටුවේ නිර්දේශ ඇතුලත් වාර්තාව අග්‍රාමාත්‍ය මහින්ද රාජපක්ෂ මහතා වෙත භාරදී තිබෙනවා.


