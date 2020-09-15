English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 18:26

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

සිවාජිලිංගම් පොලිස් භාරයට
15 September 2020
පොල් මිල තවත් ඉහළ යන ලකුණු
15 September 2020
බස්, ත්‍රිරෝද, යතුරු පැදි හෙට සිට එකම මංතීරුවක (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
මිය ගිය කොරෝනා ආසාදිත පුද්ගලයාගේ අවසන් කටයුතු, හලාවත - මාදම්පේ ආදාහනාගාරයේදී (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාධිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 3253ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
14 September 2020
මාස දෙකකට පසු ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවෙන් කොරෝනා මරණයක් වාර්තා නොවේ
15 September 2020
කොවිඩ් 19 වසංගතයෙන් ලෝකයේ සංවර්ධනය දශක දෙකක් ආපස්සට
15 September 2020
ලැව්ගිනිවලින් ඇමරිකානු ජනපති සටන ඇවිලේ
15 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා මරණ 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
15 September 2020
