තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 05 දෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 20:14

තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 05 දෙනෙකු වාර්තාවීමත් සමඟ මෙරට සමස්ත කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3271 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.

සිවාජිලිංගම් පොලිස් භාරයට
15 September 2020
නිදා සිටි තම පෙම්වතියට පෙට්‍රල් දමා ගිනි තැබූ පෙම්වතා (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
පොල් මිල තවත් ඉහළ යන ලකුණු
15 September 2020
බස්, ත්‍රිරෝද, යතුරු පැදි හෙට සිට එකම මංතීරුවක (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
මිය ගිය කොරෝනා ආසාදිත පුද්ගලයාගේ අවසන් කටයුතු, හලාවත - මාදම්පේ ආදාහනාගාරයේදී (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
ජපානයේ 100 ඉක්මවූ පුද්ගලයින් ගණන 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
15 September 2020
මාස දෙකකට පසු ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවෙන් කොරෝනා මරණයක් වාර්තා නොවේ
15 September 2020
කොවිඩ් 19 වසංගතයෙන් ලෝකයේ සංවර්ධනය දශක දෙකක් ආපස්සට
15 September 2020
ලැව්ගිනිවලින් ඇමරිකානු ජනපති සටන ඇවිලේ
15 September 2020
