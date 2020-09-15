English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 11:17

%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%87%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B6%91%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%98%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%BA+-+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AF+11.55%E0%B6%A7


පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

Trending News

නිදා සිටි තම පෙම්වතියට පෙට්‍රල් දමා ගිනි තැබූ පෙම්වතා (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
නිදා සිටි තම පෙම්වතියට පෙට්‍රල් දමා ගිනි තැබූ පෙම්වතා (වීඩියෝ)
නාමල්, සිය පුතු සමග සිටින පළමු ඡායාරූපය මෙන්න
16 September 2020
නාමල්, සිය පුතු සමග සිටින පළමු ඡායාරූපය මෙන්න
ත්‍රීරෝද රථයක් සහ ලොරි රථයක් ගැටී 03 ක් මරුට
16 September 2020
ත්‍රීරෝද රථයක් සහ ලොරි රථයක් ගැටී 03 ක් මරුට
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් තිදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
15 September 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් තිදෙනෙකු වාර්තාවෙයි
අද සිට බස්, ත්‍රීවිල් සහ යතුරුපැදි එක මඟක
16 September 2020
අද සිට බස්, ත්‍රීවිල් සහ යතුරුපැදි එක මඟක

International News

යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
ජපානයේ 100 ඉක්මවූ පුද්ගලයින් ගණන 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
15 September 2020
ජපානයේ 100 ඉක්මවූ පුද්ගලයින් ගණන 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
මාස දෙකකට පසු ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවෙන් කොරෝනා මරණයක් වාර්තා නොවේ
15 September 2020
මාස දෙකකට පසු ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවෙන් කොරෝනා මරණයක් වාර්තා නොවේ
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.