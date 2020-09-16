English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

අගමැති පත්කළ 20 වන සංශෝධනය පිළිබඳ කමිටුවේ වාර්තාව අද කැබිනට්ටුවට ඉදිරිපත්‍කර නෑ - CB රත්නායක (වීඩියෝ)

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 19:11

20 වන සංශෝධනය ගැන සෙවීමට අගමැතිවරයා පත්කළ කමිටුවේ වාර්තාව අද දින කැබිනට් මණ්ඩලය වෙත ඉදිරිපත් නොකළ බව අමාත්‍ය CB රත්නායක ප්‍රකාශ කළා.

නාමල්, සිය පුතු සමග සිටින පළමු ඡායාරූපය මෙන්න
16 September 2020
කුරුඳු සොරා පළාගිය අමුතු ක්‍රමය (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
ත්‍රීරෝද රථයක් සහ ලොරි රථයක් ගැටී 03 ක් මරුට
16 September 2020
අද සිට බස්, ත්‍රීවිල් සහ යතුරුපැදි එක මඟක (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
සේවිකාවකගෙන් ලිංගික අල්ලස් ඉල්ලීමේ සිද්ධියක් ගැන පරීක්ෂණයක් (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
ජපානයේ 100 ඉක්මවූ පුද්ගලයින් ගණන 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
15 September 2020
මාස දෙකකට පසු ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවෙන් කොරෝනා මරණයක් වාර්තා නොවේ
15 September 2020
