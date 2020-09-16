English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පොඩි ලැසී රිමාන්ඩ්

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 10:25

%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%90%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%93+%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%8A
CIDය මෝසමක් මගින් ගාල්ල මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් කළ සංවිධානාත්මක අපරධ කරුවෙකුවන පොඩි ලැසී ලබන 25 වනදා තෙක් රිමාන්ඩ් කර තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

පිලියන්දල මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය සාදයක් වටලා තරුණ තරුණියන් 19 ක් අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
පිලියන්දල මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය සාදයක් වටලා තරුණ තරුණියන් 19 ක් අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
ජනපති, අගමැති නම කී පමණින් පාසලට ළමයි ගන්න එපා - විදුහල්පතිවරුන්ට උපදෙස්
16 September 2020
ජනපති, අගමැති නම කී පමණින් පාසලට ළමයි ගන්න එපා - විදුහල්පතිවරුන්ට උපදෙස්
කුරුඳු සොරා පළාගිය අමුතු ක්‍රමය (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
කුරුඳු සොරා පළාගිය අමුතු ක්‍රමය (වීඩියෝ)
සේවිකාවකගෙන් ලිංගික අල්ලස් ඉල්ලීමේ සිද්ධියක් ගැන පරීක්ෂණයක් (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
සේවිකාවකගෙන් ලිංගික අල්ලස් ඉල්ලීමේ සිද්ධියක් ගැන පරීක්ෂණයක් (වීඩියෝ)
පන්නිපිටියේ පාසලක ළමයින් 16 ක් ආසාත්මිකතාවකින් රෝහලේ
16 September 2020
පන්නිපිටියේ පාසලක ළමයින් 16 ක් ආසාත්මිකතාවකින් රෝහලේ

International News

‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
17 September 2020
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
ජපානයේ 100 ඉක්මවූ පුද්ගලයින් ගණන 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
15 September 2020
ජපානයේ 100 ඉක්මවූ පුද්ගලයින් ගණන 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.