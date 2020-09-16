,
පොඩි ලැසී 25 දක්වා යළි රිමාන්ඩ්
Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 10:25
අපරාධ පරීක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව මෝසමක් මගින් ගාල්ල මහේස්ත්රාත් අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් කළ සංවිධානාත්මක අපරාධකරුවෙකු වන "පොඩි ලැසී" 09/25 තෙක් රිමාන්ඩ් බන්ධනාගාරගතකර තිබෙනවා.
Trending News
පිලියන්දල මත්ද්රව්ය සාදයක් වටලා තරුණ තරුණියන් 19 ක් අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
ජනපති, අගමැති නම කී පමණින් පාසලට ළමයි ගන්න එපා - විදුහල්පතිවරුන්ට උපදෙස්
16 September 2020
කුරුඳු සොරා පළාගිය අමුතු ක්රමය (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
සේවිකාවකගෙන් ලිංගික අල්ලස් ඉල්ලීමේ සිද්ධියක් ගැන පරීක්ෂණයක් (වීඩියෝ)
16 September 2020
පන්නිපිටියේ පාසලක ළමයින් 16 ක් ආසාත්මිකතාවකින් රෝහලේ
16 September 2020
International News
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
17 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
ජපානයේ 100 ඉක්මවූ පුද්ගලයින් ගණන 80,000 ඉක්මවයි
15 September 2020
