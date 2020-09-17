English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් දෙදෙනෙකු වාර්තා වෙයි

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 22:48

%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%86%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් දෙදෙනෙකු හඳුනාගෙන තිබෙනවා.

ඒ අනුව මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 3276ක් දක්වා ඉහළ ගොස් තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

ජනපති ඇතුලු නිලධාරීන්ට තර්ජනය කිරීමේ සිද්ධියේ දෙවන සැකකරු ලෙස පොඩි ලැසී නම් කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
17 September 2020
ජනපති ඇතුලු නිලධාරීන්ට තර්ජනය කිරීමේ සිද්ධියේ දෙවන සැකකරු ලෙස පොඩි ලැසී නම් කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
නිරෝගිමත්, විනයගරුක සමාජයක් බිහිකිරීමට ක්‍රීඩා සංස්කෘතියක් ගොඩනැගීම යුගයේ වගකීමක් (වීඩියෝ)
17 September 2020
නිරෝගිමත්, විනයගරුක සමාජයක් බිහිකිරීමට ක්‍රීඩා සංස්කෘතියක් ගොඩනැගීම යුගයේ වගකීමක් (වීඩියෝ)
ඊයේ මෙරටින් කිසිදු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයෙකු නැහැ
17 September 2020
ඊයේ මෙරටින් කිසිදු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයෙකු නැහැ
යාපනය සරසවියේ නවක වදය ගැන රජයේ අවධානය
17 September 2020
යාපනය සරසවියේ නවක වදය ගැන රජයේ අවධානය
රාගලදී සිදුවූ අනතුරකින් දැරියක් මරුට
17 September 2020
රාගලදී සිදුවූ අනතුරකින් දැරියක් මරුට

International News

ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක්
17 September 2020
ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක්
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
17 September 2020
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.