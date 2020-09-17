English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 11:22

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

යාපනය සරසවියේ නවක වදය ගැන රජයේ අවධානය
17 September 2020
යාපනය සරසවියේ නවක වදය ගැන රජයේ අවධානය
රාගලදී සිදුවූ අනතුරකින් දැරියක් මරුට
17 September 2020
රාගලදී සිදුවූ අනතුරකින් දැරියක් මරුට
ත්‍රීරෝද රථ හා යතුරු පැදි සඳහා මාර්ගයේ වැඩි ඉඩක්
18 September 2020
ත්‍රීරෝද රථ හා යතුරු පැදි සඳහා මාර්ගයේ වැඩි ඉඩක්
වන අලියෙකු පහරදී වනජීවි නිලධාරියෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
17 September 2020
වන අලියෙකු පහරදී වනජීවි නිලධාරියෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
වැඩ නොකිරීම රටේම ප්‍රශ්නයක් - ජනපති
18 September 2020
වැඩ නොකිරීම රටේම ප්‍රශ්නයක් - ජනපති

ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක්
17 September 2020
ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක්
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
17 September 2020
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
15 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ බීරූට් හි තවත් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක දැවැන්ත ගින්නක් (වීඩියෝ)
