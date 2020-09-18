English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

සුවය ලැබූ සංඛ්‍යාව 3060 දක්වා ඉහළට

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 13:35

තවත් ආසාදිතයන් 17 දෙනෙකු පූර්ණ සුවය ලබා රෝහල්වලින් පිටව යාමත් සමග මෙරට සුවය ලැබූ සමස්ථ සංඛ්‍යාව 3060 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.

18 September 2020
18 September 2020
18 September 2020
18 September 2020
18 September 2020
18 September 2020
17 September 2020
17 September 2020
16 September 2020
