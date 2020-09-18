English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

බණ්ඩාරවෙල මහනගර සභාවේ අක්‍රමවත් ක්‍රියාවෙන් ඇතිවූ අවදානම (වීඩියෝ)

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 13:46

බණ්ඩාරවෙල මහනගර සභාවට අයත් කසළ අංගනයට කැළි කසළ බැහැර කිරීම අක්‍රමවත් ලෙස සිදුකරන බවට ඒ අවට ජනතාව චෝදනා කරනවා.

ඔවුන් පවසන්නේ පානීය ජලය පවා අපවිත්‍ර වීමේ අවදානමක් පවතින බවයි.

දින 40 ක බිලිඳියකගේ සිරුර ළිඳකින් හමුවෙයි - මව අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
ත්‍රීරෝද රථ හා යතුරු පැදි සඳහා මාර්ගයේ වැඩි ඉඩක්
18 September 2020
වැඩ නොකිරීම රටේම ප්‍රශ්නයක් - ජනපති
18 September 2020
අනිසි මිල ගණන්වලට වාහන ගන්න එපා - ලංකා වාහන ආනයනකරුවන්ගේ සංගමය (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
නිවාස මිලදී ගන්න තිස් වසරකින් ගෙවන්න සහන පොලියට ණයක් (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
කෝටි තුනක ලෝක ජනතාව සාගින්නෙන් මුදවන්න ජගත් සංවිධානය ධනවතුන්ගෙන් සහය ඉල්ලයි
18 September 2020
ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක්
17 September 2020
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
17 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
