බණ්ඩාරවෙල මහනගර සභාවේ අක්රමවත් ක්රියාවෙන් ඇතිවූ අවදානම (වීඩියෝ)
Friday, 18 September 2020 - 13:46
බණ්ඩාරවෙල මහනගර සභාවට අයත් කසළ අංගනයට කැළි කසළ බැහැර කිරීම අක්රමවත් ලෙස සිදුකරන බවට ඒ අවට ජනතාව චෝදනා කරනවා.
ඔවුන් පවසන්නේ පානීය ජලය පවා අපවිත්ර වීමේ අවදානමක් පවතින බවයි.
