පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 18:13

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.


දින 40 ක බිලිඳියකගේ සිරුර ළිඳකින් හමුවෙයි - මව අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
අනිසි මිල ගණන්වලට වාහන ගන්න එපා - ලංකා වාහන ආනයනකරුවන්ගේ සංගමය (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
නිවාස මිලදී ගන්න තිස් වසරකින් ගෙවන්න සහන පොලියට ණයක් (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
ත්‍රීරෝද රථ හා යතුරු පැදි සඳහා මාර්ගයේ වැඩි ඉඩක්
18 September 2020
ඉදිරි පැය 24 තුළ ප්‍රදේශ රැසකට මිලිමීටර් 100ත් 150ත් අතර තද වැසි
18 September 2020
කෝටි තුනක ලෝක ජනතාව සාගින්නෙන් මුදවන්න ජගත් සංවිධානය ධනවතුන්ගෙන් සහය ඉල්ලයි
18 September 2020
ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක්
17 September 2020
‘‘සැලී’’ ඇමරිකාවේ ලක්ෂ පහකට අධික පිරිසකට විදුලිය අහිමි කරයි
17 September 2020
යොෂිහිඩ් සුගා ජපානයේ නව අගමැති වෙයි
16 September 2020
