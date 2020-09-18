English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

රනිල්, මංගල, මලික්, පාඨලී, අනුර සහ සුමන්දිරන් දේශපාලන පලිගැනීම් කොමිසමට

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 10:24

සාක්ෂි ලබාදීම සඳහා හිටපු අගමැති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ, මංගල සමරවීර, මලික් සමරවික්‍රම, පාඨලී චම්පික, අනුර කුමාර දිසානායක සහ එම්, ඒ සුමන්දිරන් දේශපාලන පලිගැනීම් පිලිබඳ සොයන ජනපති කොමිසමට පැමිණ තිබෙනවා. 

