රනිල්, මංගල, මලික්, පාඨලී, අනුර සහ සුමන්දිරන් දේශපාලන පලිගැනීම් කොමිසමට
Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 10:24
සාක්ෂි ලබාදීම සඳහා හිටපු අගමැති රනිල් වික්රමසිංහ, මංගල සමරවීර, මලික් සමරවික්රම, පාඨලී චම්පික, අනුර කුමාර දිසානායක සහ එම්, ඒ සුමන්දිරන් දේශපාලන පලිගැනීම් පිලිබඳ සොයන ජනපති කොමිසමට පැමිණ තිබෙනවා.
අනිසි මිල ගණන්වලට වාහන ගන්න එපා - ලංකා වාහන ආනයනකරුවන්ගේ සංගමය (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
නිවාස මිලදී ගන්න තිස් වසරකින් ගෙවන්න සහන පොලියට ණයක් (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
ඉදිරි පැය 24 තුළ ප්රදේශ රැසකට මිලිමීටර් 100ත් 150ත් අතර තද වැසි
18 September 2020
මංතීරු නීතියේදී යතුරුපැදි සහ ත්රිරෝද රථවලට ලැබෙන සහනය (වීඩියෝ)
18 September 2020
සැපයුම්කරුවන්ට ඇරයුමක්
19 September 2020
ටික්ටොක් සහ වී චැට් චීන මෘදුකාංග යෙදවුම්වලට ඇමරිකාව තුළ හෙට සිට තහංචි
19 September 2020
බ්රිතාන්යයේ දෙවන කොරෝනා රැල්ලක්
19 September 2020
කෝටි තුනක ලෝක ජනතාව සාගින්නෙන් මුදවන්න ජගත් සංවිධානය ධනවතුන්ගෙන් සහය ඉල්ලයි
18 September 2020
ලෝක සෞඛ්ය සංවිධානයෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක්
17 September 2020
