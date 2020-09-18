English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

දක්ෂිණ අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ ලොරි රථයක් පෙරලෙයි

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 14:12

දක්ෂිණ අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ වැලිපැන්න සහ කුරුඳුගහහැතැක්ම අතර ලොරි රථයක් පෙරළී ඇති බව පොලිසිය පවසනවා.

මේ හේතුවෙන් මාතර දෙසට යන එක් මංතීරුවක් වසාදමා තිබෙනවා.

