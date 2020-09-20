English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 9:54

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.


මහනුවර පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් ගිලාබැසීමෙන් තුන්දෙනෙකු සිරවේ
20 September 2020
අයහපත් කාලගුණයෙන් ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට බලපෑම් (වීඩියෝ)
19 September 2020
මුහුදු ප්‍රදේශවල සුළං වේගය ඉහළ යාමේ අවදානමක්
19 September 2020
වගා ළිඳකට වැටුණු කිඹුලන් 13 දෙනෙකු බේරා ගැනේ (වීඩියෝ)
19 September 2020
නිරිත දිග මෝසම් තත්ත්වය තවදුරටත් සක්‍රීයයි - අදත් වැසි සහ සුළං
20 September 2020
ඇමරිකානු ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණයට විනිසුරුවරියක් නම් කරන බව ජනපති ට්‍රම්ප් කියයි
20 September 2020
ප්‍රහාරයක් එල්ල කිරීමට සැලසුම් කළ අල්කයිඩා සාමාජිකයින් 9 දෙනෙකු ඉන්දියාවේදී අත්අඩංගුවට
19 September 2020
ගත වූ පැය 24 තුළ ඉන්දුනීසියාවෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 4168 ක්
19 September 2020
ටික්ටොක් සහ වී චැට් චීන මෘදුකාංග යෙදවුම්වලට ඇමරිකාව තුළ හෙට සිට තහංචි
19 September 2020
