English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

සුවය ලැබූ සංඛ්‍යාව 3088ක් දක්වා ඉහළට

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 12:56

%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%96+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9B%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+3088%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%89%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%85%E0%B6%A7
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 18 දෙනෙකු පූර්ණ සුවය ලබා රෝහල්වලින් පිටව යාමත් සමඟ මෙරට සුවය ලැබූ ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3088ක් දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.


Trending News

මහනුවර පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් ගිලාබැසීමෙන් තුන්දෙනෙකු සිරවේ
20 September 2020
මහනුවර පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් ගිලාබැසීමෙන් තුන්දෙනෙකු සිරවේ
මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ සුන්බුන් අතර සිරවී සිටියදී බේරාගත් බිළිඳා මියයයි (වීඩියෝ)
20 September 2020
මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ සුන්බුන් අතර සිරවී සිටියදී බේරාගත් බිළිඳා මියයයි (වීඩියෝ)
අයහපත් කාලගුණයෙන් ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට බලපෑම් (වීඩියෝ)
19 September 2020
අයහපත් කාලගුණයෙන් ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට බලපෑම් (වීඩියෝ)
කඩාවැටුණු ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ සිරවූ යුවල සොයා මෙහෙයුම් අඛණ්ඩව (වීඩියෝ)
20 September 2020
කඩාවැටුණු ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ සිරවූ යුවල සොයා මෙහෙයුම් අඛණ්ඩව (වීඩියෝ)
මුහුදු ප්‍රදේශවල සුළං වේගය ඉහළ යාමේ අවදානමක්
19 September 2020
මුහුදු ප්‍රදේශවල සුළං වේගය ඉහළ යාමේ අවදානමක්

International News

ඇමරිකානු ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණයට විනිසුරුවරියක් නම් කරන බව ජනපති ට්‍රම්ප් කියයි
20 September 2020
ඇමරිකානු ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණයට විනිසුරුවරියක් නම් කරන බව ජනපති ට්‍රම්ප් කියයි
ප්‍රහාරයක් එල්ල කිරීමට සැලසුම් කළ අල්කයිඩා සාමාජිකයින් 9 දෙනෙකු ඉන්දියාවේදී අත්අඩංගුවට
19 September 2020
ප්‍රහාරයක් එල්ල කිරීමට සැලසුම් කළ අල්කයිඩා සාමාජිකයින් 9 දෙනෙකු ඉන්දියාවේදී අත්අඩංගුවට
ගත වූ පැය 24 තුළ ඉන්දුනීසියාවෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 4168 ක්
19 September 2020
ගත වූ පැය 24 තුළ ඉන්දුනීසියාවෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 4168 ක්
ටික්ටොක් සහ වී චැට් චීන මෘදුකාංග යෙදවුම්වලට ඇමරිකාව තුළ හෙට සිට තහංචි
19 September 2020
ටික්ටොක් සහ වී චැට් චීන මෘදුකාංග යෙදවුම්වලට ඇමරිකාව තුළ හෙට සිට තහංචි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.