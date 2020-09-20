,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
වෛද්යවරුන්ගේ නොසැලකිල්ලෙන් ආබාධිත තත්ත්වයට පත්වූ දැරිය (වීඩියෝ)
Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 14:44
නීරෝගීමත් දරුවෙකු ලෙසින් මෙලොව එළිය දුටුවද වෛද්යවරුන්ගේ නොසැලකිල්ල හේතුවෙන් දෙපයින් සිට ගැනීමට නොහැකි තත්ත්වයට පත්වූ දියණියක් පිළිබඳ අලුත්ගම ප්රදේශයෙන් අපට වාර්තා වුණා.
Trending News
මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ සුන්බුන් අතර සිරවී සිටියදී බේරාගත් බිළිඳා මියයයි (වීඩියෝ)
20 September 2020
මහනුවර පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් ගිලාබැසීමෙන් තුන්දෙනෙකු සිරවේ
20 September 2020
කඩාවැටුණු ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ සිරවූ යුවල සොයා මෙහෙයුම් අඛණ්ඩව (වීඩියෝ)
20 September 2020
මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල සුළං වේගය ඉහළ යාමේ අවදානමක්
19 September 2020
වගා ළිඳකට වැටුණු කිඹුලන් 13 දෙනෙකු බේරා ගැනේ (වීඩියෝ)
19 September 2020
International News
ඇමරිකානු ශ්රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණයට විනිසුරුවරියක් නම් කරන බව ජනපති ට්රම්ප් කියයි
20 September 2020
ප්රහාරයක් එල්ල කිරීමට සැලසුම් කළ අල්කයිඩා සාමාජිකයින් 9 දෙනෙකු ඉන්දියාවේදී අත්අඩංගුවට
19 September 2020
ගත වූ පැය 24 තුළ ඉන්දුනීසියාවෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් 4168 ක්
19 September 2020
ටික්ටොක් සහ වී චැට් චීන මෘදුකාංග යෙදවුම්වලට ඇමරිකාව තුළ හෙට සිට තහංචි
19 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.