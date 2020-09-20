English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

මහනුවර කඩා වැටුණු ගොඩනැගිල්ලට යටවූ මවගේ සහ පියාගේ දේහයන් හමුවෙයි (වීඩියෝ)

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 14:50

මහනුවර, බූවැලිකඩ ප්‍රදේශයේ පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් කඩාවැටීමෙන් ජීවිතක්ෂයට පත්වූ මවගේ සහ පියාගේ දේහයන් ගොඩගෙන ඇති බව ආපදා කළමනාකරණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව පවසනවා.






